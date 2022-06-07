 Skip to main content
Jeanet McGee

FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

1931-2022

Jeanet McGee passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

Jeanet was born Sept. 24, 1931, to Frank and Emma Schwartz in Madison. She graduated Madison High School in 1948. She worked as a telephone operator for Nebraska Continental after graduation and later as a medication aide at Thomas Fitzgerald Veteran Home and Arbor Manor until retiring at the age of 72.

On Feb. 27, 1959, she married Gordon R. “Bob” McGee in Grand Island. Jeanet loved to garden and share her produce with her children. She was a natural herbalist who was ahead of her time.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; a son, Roger McGee; and two daughters, Anita Lind and Joyce McGee.

She is survived by three sons, Robert M. (Esther) McGee of Silver Springs, Fla., Jeffrey McGee of Omaha and Gordon F. (Carin) McGee of Arlington; three daughters, Debbie Swanson, Kelly (Kevin Hull) of Fremont, Jan (Chuck) Bechtold of Cedar Bluffs; a brother, Gorden (Myra) Schwartz of Alma; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law Dick McGee and John Mitchell.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

