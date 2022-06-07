FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
1931-2022
Jeanet McGee passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Jeanet was born Sept. 24, 1931, to Frank and Emma Schwartz in Madison. She graduated Madison High School in 1948. She worked as a telephone operator for Nebraska Continental after graduation and later as a medication aide at Thomas Fitzgerald Veteran Home and Arbor Manor until retiring at the age of 72.
On Feb. 27, 1959, she married Gordon R. “Bob” McGee in Grand Island. Jeanet loved to garden and share her produce with her children. She was a natural herbalist who was ahead of her time.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; a son, Roger McGee; and two daughters, Anita Lind and Joyce McGee.
She is survived by three sons, Robert M. (Esther) McGee of Silver Springs, Fla., Jeffrey McGee of Omaha and Gordon F. (Carin) McGee of Arlington; three daughters, Debbie Swanson, Kelly (Kevin Hull) of Fremont, Jan (Chuck) Bechtold of Cedar Bluffs; a brother, Gorden (Myra) Schwartz of Alma; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law Dick McGee and John Mitchell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.