Jeane Sorensen

PAGE — Services for Jeane Sorensen, 94, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Jeane Sorensen died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Memorials may be directed to the Page United Methodist Church.

1928-2023

Jeane is survived by her children, Connie (Rick) Allen of Grand Island, James (Janet) Sorensen of Page and Deb Mefferd of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to Dr. Gomez of Norfolk.

