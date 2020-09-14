Jeane Hynes

O’NEILL — Services for Jeane V. Hynes, 93, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
She died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
———
Jeane is survived by her children, Deborah (Jerry) Miller of Norfolk, Barbara (Alvin) Heiss of Page, David Hynes and Deb Ahlers of Gregory, S.D., Angela (Mike) Davis of Ainsworth; a daughter-in-law, Clarice Hynes of Crawford; a son-in-law, Gary Suhr of Bayard; a brother, Kenneth (Janine) Vickland of Jackson, Wyo.; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse John B. Hynes Sr.; a daughter, Mary Tikalsky; a son, John B. Hynes Jr.; a brother; and a sister.