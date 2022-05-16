HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services at church.
Jean Yates died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.