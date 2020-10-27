You have permission to edit this article.
Jean Wyant

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Jean A. Wyant, 77, Newman Grove, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Alice Shomari will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Social distancing and COVID-19 health measures will be followed at the visitation and service. Masks are requested.

She died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2020

Jean Ann Wyant, daughter of Gilbert and Esther (Batie) Lundgren, was born on Aug. 1, 1943, in Douglas, Ariz. She was baptized on Nov. 21, 1943, at the First Methodist Church in Lexington. Jean attended country school at Distrtict 7 near Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961. Following her high school graduation, Jean attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree.

Jean was united in marriage to Paul John Wyant on June 25, 1967, at the First Methodist Church in Lexington. Following their wedding, the couple made their home in Newman Grove, where she taught home economics at the Newman Grove school.

Later, they moved to O’Neill, and Jean was a substitute teacher at O’Neill Public Schools, as well as a teacher aid for special needs students.

Jean and her family later returned to Newman Grove, and she managed the Newman Grove Senior Center and also worked in the kitchen at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home.

After working at Mid-Nebraska, Jean enjoyed traveling the United States with John in the truck. Her travels afforded her the opportunity to get to see all 48 of the continental states.

Jean was a member of the P.E.O., Newman Grove Library Board, United Methodist Women and the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. She enjoyed cooking, doing needlework and sewing, and especially loved spending time with her family.

Surviving Jean is her spouse, John Wyant of Newman Grove; two sons, Joshua Paul (Jennifer) Wyant of Overland Park, Kan., and Jason Gilbert (Melissa) Wyant of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren: Saul, Mimi, Josue, Ava and Helena; a brother, Jim Lundgren of Lexington; two brothers-in-law, Don (Kathy) Wyant and Jim (Janell) Wyant, both of Newman Grove; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law, Donna Lundgren; and a grandson, David.

The funeral service will be available to view live on Zoom shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday and can be accessed by the following link or phone number: Meeting Room host: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, to join Zoom Meeting: http://zoom.us/j/6068116104, Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104.

For telephone users just for audio listening: Topic: Newman Grove/Looking Glass UMCs, call the using phone #: 1-346-248-7799, when prompted, enter the Meeting ID#: 606-811-6104

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

