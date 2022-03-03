NORFOLK — Services for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Jean Woockman died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Madison House Assisted Living in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.
HASTINGS — Services for Randall C. “Randy” Coslor, 73, Hastings, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. John Mueller will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday at West Union Cemetery in Sargent with the Rev. Spenser Johnso…
LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Charles R. Zurcher, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S…
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, Atkinson, and her spouse, Ted Manzer, 94, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
