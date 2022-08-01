NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Jean Weishapl died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Edgewood in Norfolk.
1944-2022
Jean Marie was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Norfolk to Francis “Breezy” and Mary Lee (Young) Weishapl. She graduated from Sacred Heart School (Burns High School).
Following graduation, she worked for the telephone company from 1962 to 1965. Beginning in 1965, Jean embarked on a career in the airline industry that lasted until 2005 when she retired. During those years, she worked for Eastern, Pan Am and Delta Airlines as a trainer of airline stewardesses.
Working for an airline provided Jean with opportunities to travel throughout the United States and the world.
Jean is survived by her sisters, Jane (Frank) Oviedo and Judy Weishapl, both of Norfolk; nephew Frankie Oviedo and his spouse, Lindsey Timperley Oviedo, and their sons, Anden and Ean of Overland Park, Kan.; niece Natalia Oviedo of Omaha; and niece Brandi Oviedo and her spouse, Stefan Rieck of Luverne, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
