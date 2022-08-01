 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jean Weishapl

Jean Weishapl

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean M. Weishapl, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

Jean Weishapl died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Edgewood in Norfolk.

1944-2022

Jean Marie was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Norfolk to Francis “Breezy” and Mary Lee (Young) Weishapl. She graduated from Sacred Heart School (Burns High School).

Following graduation, she worked for the telephone company from 1962 to 1965. Beginning in 1965, Jean embarked on a career in the airline industry that lasted until 2005 when she retired. During those years, she worked for Eastern, Pan Am and Delta Airlines as a trainer of airline stewardesses.

Working for an airline provided Jean with opportunities to travel throughout the United States and the world.

Jean is survived by her sisters, Jane (Frank) Oviedo and Judy Weishapl, both of Norfolk; nephew Frankie Oviedo and his spouse, Lindsey Timperley Oviedo, and their sons, Anden and Ean of Overland Park, Kan.; niece Natalia Oviedo of Omaha; and niece Brandi Oviedo and her spouse, Stefan Rieck of Luverne, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Larry Beutler

Larry Beutler

NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Emma Hartmann

Emma Hartmann

NORFOLK —Services for Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Emma Hartmann died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ordeen Kreitman

Ordeen Kreitman

MADISON — Memorial services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, Madison, formerly of Columbus, will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will be officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Larry Beutler

Larry Beutler

NORFOLK — Services for Larry E. Beutler, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann Comer

Joann Comer

BELDEN — Graveside memorial services for Joann E. (Pedersen) Comer, 83, formerly of Belden, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Belden Cemetery. The Rev. Jerome Leckband of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at the Belden Fire Hall.

Donna Ann Reeves

Donna Ann Reeves

Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

