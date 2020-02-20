Jean Stokes

Jean Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

All memorials will be given to Faith United Church of Creighton.

1933-2020

Norma Jean LaFrenz Stokes was born June 4, 1933, in Center, to Henry LaFrenz and Clara (Schroeder) LaFrenz and left this world for her heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2020.

Jean, as she was called by almost everyone who knew and loved her, developed a love for music at an early age, which she carried with her throughout her life. Her wonderful talents as an organist, pianist and choir director were a joy to everyone who heard her perform, both in the church and in the community at-large.

Jean graduated as the valedictorian of the Center High School class of 1951. Shortly thereafter, she began serving as the secretary to the Knox County superintendent of schools, Mrs. Dora Rock. She and Mrs. Rock traveled to every corner of Jean’s beloved Knox County, visiting every “town” school, as well as every one of the abundant country schools at the time, until Mrs. Rock’s retirement in 1963.

On Aug. 29, 1954, Jean was united in marriage to Earl Willard “Bill” Stokes. In October 1955, they were blessed with a son, Bradley Ray. Bill, Jean and son lived on the Stokes family farm in Antelope County until December 1959, when they moved to Creighton.

In 1965, Bill started his own mobile feed grinding business and, in 1969, Bill and Jean bought a Kent Feeds dealership, which the two of them built into a very successful, growing operation until their retirement in 1986.

Although it may have been Bill’s business, Jean was, in every way, the co-owner and foundation, lending her accounting and business skills to the business’s success.

Jean was a member of the Center Congregational Church, Creighton United Church of Christ and Faith United Church. She combined her musical talents and her deep faith in God to serve for 61 years as organist and choir director, even to the day of her passing. Additionally, she was a life member of Creighton VFW Post 1151 ladies’ auxiliary, serving as numerous times as president, vice president and long-time treasurer.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 61 years; and an infant grandchild.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Susan) of Frederick, Md.; two granddaughters, Allison of Frederick and Caroline of Washington, D.C.; and a sister, Elaine of Creighton.

Tags

In other news

Jean Stokes

Jean Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Shirley Rotter

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Rotter, 82, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Warren Heller

WISNER — Services for Warren Heller, 82, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Kenneth Hansen

Kenneth Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery south of McLean.

Edwina Hegr

Edwina Hegr

STANTON — Services for Edwina E. Hegr, 96, Columbus, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Stanton. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in the Leigh Cemetery in Leigh.

Eveline Thompson

Eveline Thompson

Wayne — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jean Stokes

CREIGHTON — Services for Jean Stokes, 86, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Judy Ransen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judy R. Ransen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Kenneth Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Hansen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.  He died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-