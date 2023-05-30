 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Schmidt

Jean Schmidt

DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.

The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.

Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

1961-2023

Jean Marie (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt was born on May 25, 1961, in Genoa to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She passed away on her birthday, May 25, 2023, at Bryan West after a short battle with cancer.

Jean grew up on a farm southwest of Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1979. She continued her education at Wayne State College with a degree in education. She began her teaching career in Diller, where she taught business for many years.

Jean was united in marriage to Donald Schmidt on April 29, 1988, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Diller. To this union two sons were born.

Following Donald’s death in 2003, Jean dedicated her life to raising the boys, oftentimes packing the car and heading to trap shoots, county fair and family vacations. Many memories were made on road trips to visit relatives and stopping in to visit Grandma T.

Jean enjoyed participating in many different activities within the community and church.

Jean is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Christopher, both of Diller; mother Delores Tomasiewicz of Columbus; sister Lois (Shannon) Hopkins of Bloomfield; brother-in-law Michael Reichmuth of O’Neill; sister-in-law Pam (Marty) Theis of Randolph; brothers-in-law Ron (Jill) Schmidt of Geneva, Doug (Julie) Schmidt of Diller, Dennis Schmidt of Beatrice, nieces and nephews: Alexis and Erin Schmidt, Spencer Schmidt, Sarah (Shane) Meyer, Ashley (Nathan) Niewohner, Brad Theis; Hannah (Cody) Wood, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brett (Brittany) Hopkins and Brooke (Brady) Surface, and many students, friends and neighbors.

In other news

Mary Dozler

Mary Dozler

ALBION — Mary C. Dozler, 80, Albion, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Duane Wolske

Duane Wolske

TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion…

Gene Sisson

Gene Sisson

EWING — Memorial services for Gene K. Sisson, 83, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.

Gurney Lorenz

Gurney Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph city cemetery.

James Sokol

James Sokol

VERDIGRE — Services for James D. Sokol Sr., 83, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Vicky Thies

Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Marilyn True

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Helen Gutz

Helen Gutz

FOSTER — Helen M. (Maxine) Gutz, 92, Osmond, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at The Homestead Assisted Living in Norfolk.

Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara