Jean Schmidt

DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury.
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
1961-2023
Jean Marie (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt was born on May 25, 1961, in Genoa to Edwin and Delores (Vetick) Tomasiewicz. She passed away on her birthday, May 25, 2023, at Bryan West after a short battle with cancer.
Jean grew up on a farm southwest of Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1979. She continued her education at Wayne State College with a degree in education. She began her teaching career in Diller, where she taught business for many years.
Jean was united in marriage to Donald Schmidt on April 29, 1988, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Diller. To this union two sons were born.
Following Donald’s death in 2003, Jean dedicated her life to raising the boys, oftentimes packing the car and heading to trap shoots, county fair and family vacations. Many memories were made on road trips to visit relatives and stopping in to visit Grandma T.
Jean enjoyed participating in many different activities within the community and church.
Jean is survived by her sons, Jonathan and Christopher, both of Diller; mother Delores Tomasiewicz of Columbus; sister Lois (Shannon) Hopkins of Bloomfield; brother-in-law Michael Reichmuth of O’Neill; sister-in-law Pam (Marty) Theis of Randolph; brothers-in-law Ron (Jill) Schmidt of Geneva, Doug (Julie) Schmidt of Diller, Dennis Schmidt of Beatrice, nieces and nephews: Alexis and Erin Schmidt, Spencer Schmidt, Sarah (Shane) Meyer, Ashley (Nathan) Niewohner, Brad Theis; Hannah (Cody) Wood, Lindsay (Phillip) Doerr, Brett (Brittany) Hopkins and Brooke (Brady) Surface, and many students, friends and neighbors.