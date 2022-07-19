 Skip to main content
Jean Rumsey

Jean Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula J. “Jean” (Strathman) Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1949-2022

She returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Jean was born May 25, 1949, in Randolph to Paul and Loraine (Shallberg) Strathman. She grew up on a small farm until the age of eight, when she and her family moved to Norfolk. Jean graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967. She got her bachelor’s degree in education from Wayne State followed by a master’s degree from Doane College.

She married David Rumsey in 1970. They lived in Pierce and later moved to Norfolk. They had two sons, Mark and Craig. David and Jean were married for 52 years. She went on to be a teacher for Norfolk Public Schools for 38 years. She is remembered for her kindness, patience, and generosity which is why she was so good at her career.

She adored her grandkids and great-grandkids and would drop everything if they needed her. She gave them unconditional love. She was an avid traveler and took every chance she could get to explore the country. She enjoyed bird watching, camping, monthly meetings with retirees and traveling friends and also spending time with family and friends.

Jean was involved in youth education for the Cancer Society, the Pricillas of Christ Lutheran Church, and served on the N.S.E.A. Elkhorn board of directors. She was N.C.E.A. president for a period of time. Most importantly, she served guidance to her spouse, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and over a thousand students.

She will be deeply missed by all of us and her presence will never be forgotten. However, understanding that she is now watching over each one of us is truly special and we should feel lucky to know that she has our back.

Jean is survived by her spouse, David; children Mark (Lisa) Rumsey and Craig (Erin) Rumsey; grandchildren Judson Buescher, Jacob Buescher, Carly Rumsey, Lane Rumsey and J.D. Rumsey; great-grandchildren Rhyder Buescher, Rhett Buescher and Raleigh Buescher; sisters Joni King, Patty Hutchison, Sherry Gray and Vickie Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

