Jean Potts

NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Potts, 66, of Norfolk will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
She died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1955-2021
Jean was born on March 8, 1955, in Norfolk, the daughter of Duane and Iva (Groninger) Brummond. She attended Norfolk Public School and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973.
After her graduation, Jean worked as a telephone operator before doing childcare. She began her career with Target when the store opened in Norfolk. She was employed at Target for over 26 years, where she remained until her passing.
On July 1, 1978, Jean married Thomas Potts at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The couple made Norfolk their home. They were blessed with two sons.
Jean was devoted to her family. She took care of her mother, delighted in her boys’ accomplishments, and her grandchildren were her passion.
She especially enjoyed the family trips to the Black Hills, watching golf tournaments and spending quality time with her friends.
She was a member of a Bible study group that she referred to the other members as her three sisters.
Jean is survived by Tom, her spouse of 42 years; her two sons and their spouses, Chad (Sarah) Potts with grandchildren Ashlyn and Leighton, and Chase (Mindy) Potts with grandchildren Aubrey and Skylar, all of Norfolk; three brothers; a sister; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents, Duane and Iva Brummond.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.