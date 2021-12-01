You have permission to edit this article.
Jean Pelc

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Jean Pelc died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1929-2021

Jean L. (Velder) Pelc, daughter of Raymond and Judith (Oakeson) Velder, was born April 4, 1929, at Baker. She attended school at Spencer High School and taught country school shortly after graduation.

Jean married Walter Pelc on Dec. 2, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Jean and Walter lived in Spencer, moved to Norfolk in 1954, and then to Battle Creek in 1971. In Battle Creek, they were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church. In 1993, Jean and Walter moved to Norfolk, and they became members of Sacred Heart Church, where she was active in the altar society.

In Jean’s earlier years, she was the director of Birthright. She was an avid bird watcher and a member of the Audubon Society.

Jean was very artistic and created many sketches and paintings. She loved genealogy and worked for many years on her family’s history. Walter and Jean enjoyed square dancing and polka.

Jean’s life was guided by her faith in God throughout her lifetime.

Jean is survived by her children, Martha Pelc of Norfolk, Michael (Nanci) Pelc of Columbia, Mo., Judy (James) Meyer of Eau Claire, Wis., Monica Edwards of Sioux Falls, S.D., Patrick (Linda) Pelc of Norfolk and Christine Toltzman (fiancé Mike) of Petersburg; 14 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Williams; and a brother-in-law, Howard Pelc of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Walter Pelc; her parents, Raymond and Judith Velder; and siblings Darlyne, Daryl, Norman, Dorothy and Alan.

Jean’s life was a gift to all who knew her. It is nearly impossible to fully express how much her family will miss that twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes, her smile and her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

