You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean Mellor

SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Jean Mellor died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Tags

In other news

Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Evelyn Anderson died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Porter Noecker

Porter Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Ingeborg Robinson

Ingeborg Robinson

ALBION — Ingeborg Robinson, 88, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Jean Mellor

Jean Mellor

SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Delaine Lopour

Delaine Lopour

CLARKSON — Services for Delaine Lopour, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Steven Jockens

Steven Jockens

TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.

Marion Raymer

Marion Raymer

WAYNE — Services for Marion A. Raymer, 91, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Mary Louise Hill

Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Piper Foxhoven

Piper Foxhoven

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara