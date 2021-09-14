You have permission to edit this article.
Jean Mellor

SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Jean Mellor died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.

Doris Milne

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

George Wright

George Wright

EWING — Services for George Wright, 61, formerly of Ewing, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in Ewing. George Wright died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Raymond Maixner

Raymond Maixner

MADISON — Services for Raymond D. “Crazy Ray” Maixner, 77, Madison, will be at a later date.

Piper Foxhoven

Piper Foxhoven

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McRenyolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…

Delaine Lopour

Delaine Lopour

CLARKSON — Services for Delaine Lopour, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Roberta Lute

Roberta Lute

LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Virginia Burns

Virginia Burns

LAUREL — Memorial services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate.

Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

