Jean Kesting

NORFOLK — Services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jean Kesting died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

In other news

Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Donald and Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, and Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.

James Coulter

NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65,  Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American L…

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Francisco Sanchez

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Francisco Sanchez died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

