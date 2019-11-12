COLUMBUS — Services for Jean Kapels, 69, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and continue an hour prior to services at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home.
1950-2019
Jean was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Greeley, Colo., to Norbert and Mildred (Luetkenhaus) Van Dyke. She was baptized on Feb. 12, 1950, in St. Peter’s Church in Greeley.
On April 27, 1958, Jean received First Holy Communion in St. Francis Church in Humphrey. She attended elementary and high school at St. Francis in Humphrey, graduating in 1968.
On April 19, 1973, Jean was confirmed into St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Jean was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Kapels on Aug. 23, 1969, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. To this union five children were born.
Jean owned and operated KBT Lumber and Construction in Creston with her spouse since 1977. The Lord has granted wings to our beloved sister, spouse, mother, grandmother and inspiration.
Jean is survived by her spouse, Robert (Bob) Kapels of Creston; a daughter, Tonya (Kris) Folken or Creston and family, Gage (Lana) Bender, Kyah, Brenna (Trent) Classen, Rozlyn and Rawlings, Owen and Colt; a son, Troy (Lanette) Kapels of Wichita, Kan., and family Taea and Joshua; a daughter, Nicole (Lance) Eberhart of Columbus and family, Saylor, Rylee, Adalyn and Jase; a son, Travis (Nicole) Kapels of Creston, and family, Dara and Aidan; a son, Brett (Bailey) Kapels of Puyallup, Wash., and family, Maddux and Dash; five brothers, Don (Mari) Van Dyke of Greenville, S.C., Bob (Kay DeBolt) Van Dyke of North Richland Hills, Texas, Bill (Jean) Van Dyke of Omaha, Gerry (Lou) Van Dyke of Omaha and Steve Van Dyke of Grizzly Flats, Calif.; three sisters, Janet Costle of Mesquite, Nev., Deb Clausen of Norfolk and Kathy (Jeff) Wagner of Lincoln.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Mildred Van Dyke; her parents-in-law, Elmer and Rose Ellen Kapels and Malvern “Buddy” Kapels; a sister, Judy Stewart; a brother-in-law, Jerry Stewart; a sister-in-law, Karol Van Dyke; and a nephew, Jeff Van Dyke.