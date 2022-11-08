HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Jean Hoffart died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is handling arrangements.
1945-2022
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Jean Lynn was born on Oct. 1, 1945, to Alphonse “Buster” William and Julia Cora (Sukup) Riibe in Orchard. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington High School in 1963. Jean began working during high school for Arlo Wirth and A.J. Lammers.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Kenneth Hoffart on Jan. 16, 1965, in Hartington. Jean and Jerry built their home in 1968 and continued to live there for their entire married life together.
Jean provided daycare in her home and continued this while she raised her own four children: Kent, Kristen, Jill and Jayne. Jean was always taking care of everyone and their needs. Jean was the “best” grandma one could ask for. She always enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Jean was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers and the Catholic Daughters of America. Jean and Jerry were the coordinators of the Cedar County Lifeline for many years. Jean always enjoyed visiting with people.
Jean is survived by her spouse, Jerry of Hartington; three children, Kent (Therese) Hoffart of Hartington, Jill Hoffart of Neligh and Jayne (Steve) Steffen of Hartington; four grandchildren, Bennett, Sydney, Maxwell and Jacob Steffen; son-in-law Greg (Kim) Johnson of Verdigre; niece Tera Kastrup of Hartington; many other nieces and nephews; a brother, Jerry (Jody) Riibe of Gilbert, Ariz.; and her many lifelong friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse “Buster” and Julia Riibe; a miscarried son, Aaron; daughter Kristen Johnson; a sister, Julie (Bob) Kastrup; and infant sister Janet Riibe.
Pallbearers will be Bennett Steffen, Sydney Steffen, Maxwell Steffen, Jacob Steffen, Craig Marsh, Tammi Marsh, Erica Hochstein, Aaron Sudbeck, Andy Sudbeck and Kala Diemand.