Jean Elizabeth McGinnis Hill passed away peacefully at her home, 92 Bam Road in Dexter, N.M., at the age of 79 on March 7, 2020.
Her life was guided by her deep Christian faith which was displayed in her everyday life. She was a very generous loving person. She was the oldest of two daughters born to Fay and Harriet McGinnis on Oct. 6, 1940, in Norfolk. Jean lived with her parents and younger sister, Nancy, on the McGinnis Farm south of Norfolk.
The McGinnis family moved to Roswell, N.M., in 1948, where her father opened up Fays Grocery Store in Roswell and eventually opened up McGinnis Hardware Store in Hagerman, N.M. Jean graduated from Roswell High School in 1958 then attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M., and then attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where she graduated in 1962.
After graduation from TCU, she returned to Roswell, where she worked for her father at the McGinnis Hardware Store in Hagerman and also as a church secretary for First Christian Church in Roswell.
On March 26, 1969, she married her high school sweetheart, Albert Hill, and they purchased 10 acres west of Dexter, where they spent the rest of their lives together.
On March 26, 2020, they would have celebrated 51 years of a wonderful and full marriage.
Jean retired from the Roswell Police Department after serving 16 years and devoted her time playing the piano for her church Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jean loved to work with the young children at the church.
Jean loved music and cats. Pictures of Jean as a little girl on the farm in Nebraska had her always with a cat in her arms. Living on their 10 acres in the Dexter area, feral cats were abundant. Jean continued her love of cats and would collect the young kittens, doctor them and find homes for them.
Jean loved to travel. She and Albert would travel to Norfolk to check on the McGinnis Farm where Jean was born. Jean and Albert maintained the farm until they sold it in 2018.
Jean also loved to travel to Laughlin and Las Vegas, Nev., to see and visit with Debbie Reynolds. Debbie’s aunt and uncle lived next door to Albert’s parents in Roswell.
When Jean and Albert went to Nevada to see Debbie perform, Albert and Debbie would always spend some time talking about her aunt and uncle.
Jean in her last three years traveled with her spouse who had retired from the Roswell Police Department in 1998 and started a second career as a contract special investigator for Homeland Security and conducted investigations in New Mexico and West Texas. In August 2019, due to Jean becoming ill, Albert retired from investigative work and spent the remainder of their lives together on their 10 acres working on projects and taking care of Jean’s rescued cats and Jean’s pet peacock.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Harriet McGinnis, who had retired in Lincoln, N.M., and a niece, Mindy Vassar.
Jean is survived by her spouse, Albert of Dexter; her sister, Nancy Vassar and her spouse Duffy in Big Spring, Texas; a niece, Melinda McReynolds and her spouse of Midland, Texas; a nephew, Mark Vassar and his spouse in Big Spring, Texas, and several great-great-nephews and -nieces.
A video of Jean’s wonderful life can be viewed on Jean Hill LaGrone Mortuary Roswell New Mexico.