HAMLET — Services for Donna Jean Helberg, 83, formerly of Newman Grove, were Thursday at the Hamlet Union Church in Hamlet. The Rev. Joshua Clark officiated. Burial was in the Hamlet Cemetery.
She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at McCook Community Hospital.
Liewer Funeral Home of Wauneta is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2020
Donna Jean Helberg was born May 10, 1937, to Howard and Agnes (Mrsny) Farrar at Newman Grove. Jean, as she was known, grew up and attended grade school and high school in Newman Grove.
Jean married Milburne (Mick) Helberg on Feb. 10, 1957, in Yankton. In the early years, Jean was employed at Consumers Public Power in Newman Grove. They later moved to the Hamlet area, where Jean was employed at the Wauneta Care and Therapy Center for 34-½ years.
Jean had a love for bird watching and dogs, and she also enjoyed country and Christian music.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Farrar; and brother Duane Farrar.
Survivors include her spouse, Mick of Hamlet; son Jim Helberg and spouse Christy of Hamlet; two daughters, Cindy Acton and spouse Randy of Wauneta and Diane Richards and spouse Terry of Hayes Center; grandchildren: Tyler (Leane) Acton, Dustin Acton, Lindsay Acton, Dustin Mintling and Devon Helberg; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Nelson, Maxine Nelson, Sydnee, Aden and Emma Acton.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been suggested to the Great Commission Fund.
Condolences may be left at liewerfuneralhome.com.