WISNER — Services for Jean Groth, 64, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
MADISON — Services for Mildred A. Scheer, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. John Lutheran Church, Green Garden, in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
BOW VALLEY — Richard J. “Dick” Hochstein, 77, Hartington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WISNER — Services for Jean Groth, 64, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis D. “Denny” Kudera, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted …
WISNER — Services for Doug Breitkreutz, 77, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Delane J. Carlson, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military rites will b…
STANTON — Services for Emily Done, 82, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr of New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Leigh Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.