Jean Gross

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Jean M. Gross, 90, of Norfolk will be held by the family at a later date.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
———
Jean was born April 8, 1930, in Duncannon, Pa., to Kinzer and Sallie (Keller) Shearer. She graduated from Duncannon High School in 1947 then graduated from Harrisburg, Pa., nursing school.
She married Stanley Gross of Gurley in 1951 and lived in Fremont, Page, Omaha, Johnson Lake, Norfolk and Harlingen, Texas. Jean worked as a nurse and later a hospice volunteer. She was a member of St. John’s Church and a volunteer at the bloodmobile and Meals on Wheels in Norfolk.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly (Gary) Krasselt of Mount Vernon, Wash.; a son, Jim (Terri) Gross of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Tara Murrish, Eric Gross and Ashley (Casey) Hall; three great-grandchildren, RJ Murrish, Katrina Murrish and Brooks Hall; one great-great-grandson, Leo Murrish; a brother Max Shearer, of Duncannon; and friend Eldon Stuthman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley in 2010; her parents; six brothers; and four sisters.