NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Graber, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday followed by a vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Jean Graber died at her residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
1926-2022
She was born on Feb. 7, 1926, at Madison, the daughter of Edward and Josephine (Ganser) Weiland. She attended St. Leonard’s Catholic School and graduated from Madison High School.
Jean moved to Norfolk in 1944 and was employed at J.C. Penney Co. for 10 years. She then worked at Rasley Cleaners for two years.
On March 1, 1959, Jean married Bob Graber in Lincoln. He died on Dec. 1, 1981.
Jean sold Avon products for 55 years and became the top representative in Norfolk. Jean also worked part-time for Federal Crop Insurance.
She was an active member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Jean loved the outdoors. She always had a dog and cat to care for and was always feeding stray dogs and cats. Jean had many outdoor plants and flowers.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Jeff) Foltz of Hoskins and Shelly (Mike) Schnoor of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Dylan Kesting, Payton Schnoor and Jordan Schnoor; three step-grandchildren, CJ (Kathi), Nicole Foltz and Amber Foltz; six step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, John; and her spouse, Bob Graber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.