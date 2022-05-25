Jean Ganzel

Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Jean Warren Ganzel died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her residence.
————
She was born in Arcadia, Neb., a daughter of the late Aubrey Warren and Zetha Mae Hendrickson Warren.
Ms. Ganzel was an ordained Presbyterian minister and served as a head pastor at Falkland Presbyterian Church in Falkland, N.C., Eureka Presbyterian in Carthage, N.C., Sunnyside Presbyterian in Fayetteville, N.C., Candor Presbyterian in Candor, N.C., First Presbyterian in Mount Gilead, N.C., and Groves Memorial in Gloucester Point, Va.
She was an avid piano player, singer, songwriter, seamstress, cook and creative writer. She received a doctoral degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va., and was valedictorian at Sutherland High School in Sutherland.
Ms. Ganzel is survived by her children, Jennifer G. Sherman-Hodge (Bryan) of Wake Forest; grandchildren Alexandria J. Sherman and Benjamin C. Sherman, Susan J. Moore (Clayton); granddaughter Tiffany M. Moore of San Antonio, Texas and Steven K. Ganzel (Mary) of Nicholasville, Ky.; and her siblings, Barbara Hendrix, Bruce Warren, Gail Little (Jim) and Michael Warren.