Jean Ganzel

Jean Ganzel

Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Jean Warren Ganzel died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her residence.

————

She was born in Arcadia, Neb., a daughter of the late Aubrey Warren and Zetha Mae Hendrickson Warren.

Ms. Ganzel was an ordained Presbyterian minister and served as a head pastor at Falkland Presbyterian Church in Falkland, N.C., Eureka Presbyterian in Carthage, N.C., Sunnyside Presbyterian in Fayetteville, N.C., Candor Presbyterian in Candor, N.C., First Presbyterian in Mount Gilead, N.C., and Groves Memorial in Gloucester Point, Va.

She was an avid piano player, singer, songwriter, seamstress, cook and creative writer. She received a doctoral degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va., and was valedictorian at Sutherland High School in Sutherland.

Ms. Ganzel is survived by her children, Jennifer G. Sherman-Hodge (Bryan) of Wake Forest; grandchildren Alexandria J. Sherman and Benjamin C. Sherman, Susan J. Moore (Clayton); granddaughter Tiffany M. Moore of San Antonio, Texas and Steven K. Ganzel (Mary) of Nicholasville, Ky.; and her siblings, Barbara Hendrix, Bruce Warren, Gail Little (Jim) and Michael Warren.

Philip Schroeder

Philip Schroeder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Gene Atwood

Gene Atwood

ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

David Reeves

David Reeves

Services for David A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Madison, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.

Jane Christiansen

Jane Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Paulette Smith

Paulette Smith

CREIGHTON — Services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Elizabeth Pelham

Elizabeth Pelham

Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…

Henry Schmit

Henry Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, who served as mayor of Osmond for several years, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Revs. Roger Schmit, Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish ceme…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

