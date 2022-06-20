 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Kenneth Boyer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Elaine Darling

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate.

Donald Kahland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dorothy Greckel

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Jean Doerr

Coreen Bard

WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Mildred Marcum

SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.

Graham Henning

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Graham L. Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Janann Gluth King will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by Ame…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

