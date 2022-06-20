BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dorothy Greckel, 104, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Mildred Marcum, 93, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mildred Marcum died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Graham L. Henning, 85, Grand Junction, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Janann Gluth King will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by Ame…