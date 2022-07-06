 Skip to main content
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2022

Jean Marie (Rudebusch) Doerr was born in Randolph on Dec. 30, 1936, to August and Alice (Sohren) Rudebusch. She attended rural schools to grade eight in Pierce County and graduated from Randolph High School in 1954. After completion of the high school normal training, she taught a year at Pierce County District 28 kindergarten through eighth grade. She attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for a year and transferred to Wayne State College in Wayne, where she earned a two-year teaching certificate.

Following a year of teaching in Randolph Public Schools, Jean eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Jean was married to Harold Doerr of Bloomfield on Dec. 20, 1957. They farmed southwest of Bloomfield until retiring and moving to Bloomfield in 1996 to a home built by their son, Kent.

Jean was a substitute teacher, secretary to the Knox County superintendent of schools, a certified nurse assistant at Good Samaritan Care Center, and she also worked at Waldbaum Company in Bloomfield.

A lifelong volunteer, Jean was active in many church activities including choir, Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, confirmation school and numerous committees. She was a member of the Bloomfield Community Choir, Knox County Extension Board and delivered Meals on Wheels. Through the Lutheran Brotherhood organization, she organized multiple community service projects that provided funding for the high school band, firefighters, swimming pool, pedestrian bridge, Knox County fair fine arts building and many individuals.

Jean enjoyed golf, swimming, bicycling, sewing, reading and travels to 50 states and 40 countries. After retirement, Jean and Harold spent 15 winters in Mission, Texas. She greatly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Alvin Rudebusch; an infant brother; an infant granddaughter; and spouse Harold.

Survivors include a brother, Verne Rudebusch; her sons, Brad, Kent and Brian Doerr, a daughter, Amy Dougherty; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

