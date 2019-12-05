NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jean Bates, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Washington, will be at a later date in Washington.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2019
Jean Bates was born Jan. 11, 1923, in Olympia, Wash., the daughter of Claude McAlister and Della May (Triplett) Wray. Jean graduated from Edmonds High School in Washington. She then attended business college in Seattle, Wash.
She married Roy Bates on May 11, 1942, in Edmonds, Wash. Roy died in 1999.
Jean worked in ministry as a missionary for over 50 years. She typeset and printed scripture portions in 27 languages. Her children’s ministry was very important to her, especially after the 1976 Guatemala earthquake in which she sheltered many kids. This led to the founding of the “Caring Partners” for kids organization.
Jean enjoyed photography and family genealogy.
Survivors include a daughter, Claudia (Paul) Heckart of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Sandra (Ralph) Johnson of Norfolk and Brian (Stephanie) Heckart of Mississippi; four great-grandchildren, Seth, Savannah, Sarah Grace and Olivia; two sisters, Bonnie Mott of Edmonds, Wash., and Marlene Arnot of Everett, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Della; her spouse, Roy; a son, Terry; her granddaughter, Pamela Heckart; a great-granddaughter, Janelle Ellis; three brothers, Rollie, Vernon and Curtis; and two sisters, Wanda and Donna Belle.
