NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Jayne Marshall died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1966-2022
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Jayne Marie Marshall was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Norfolk to Bill and Jeanne (Goodwater) Tichota. She attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1984. Jayne attended Kearney State College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing as a registered nurse. She pursued her career in Minneapolis, Minn., and Rapid City, S.D., before returning to Norfolk.
Jayne enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and helping her parents.
She is survived by her two children, Caitie (John) Stahley of Norfolk, and their two children, Chloe and Alexander, and Liam (Makenzie) Marshall of Rapid City; parents Bill and Jeanne Tichota; and siblings Julie (Jim) Lovich, Brian Tichota and Kristen (Brian) Quigley, all of Norfolk. She also is survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Jayne was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, Bill and Grace Tichota and Arthur and Helen Goodwater.
