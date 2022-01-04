NORFOLK — Services for Jayne Marshall, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jayne Marshall died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home.
LAUREL — Services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Lux died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Putt Kolm, 79, Cedar Rapids, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 4…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Charles M. “Chuck” Crawford, 45, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Marie Porter, 90, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate with burial at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.