Jayne Decker

1949-2020
Jayne Ann Decker went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Jayne was born on April 7, 1949, in Norfolk, the daughter of Donald D. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Volk) Bierman.
Jayne grew up along with her four brothers near Meadow Grove and Battle Creek. She graduated from Battle Creek and continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jayne earned her degree in family consumer economics and her master’s degree in human development.
With her education, she was able to realize her passion from childhood as an avid 4-H member and help others reap the benefits that 4-H offers. Jayne was employed by the Hamilton and Merrick County Extension offices before moving to Grand Island, where she was employed by Hall County Extension office.
On June 25, 1977, she was united in marriage to Richard Decker. The couple made their home in Grand Island, and Jayne gained four stepchildren.
Jayne was a former church deacon and member of First Presbyterian Church. Jayne was also active in the Church Sewing for a Mission and Prayer Shawl Mission. She was a Rotarian and a member of Morning Glories Garden Club. She coordinated the caregiver classes at Central Community College and was a member of Elder Issues. She and her spouse were active in Spring Creek Saddle Club.
Jayne is survived by her stepchildren, Marvin (Jill) Decker of Union, Barry ( Robyn) Decker of Grand Island and Annette (Dan) Waetzig of Garden City, Kan.; grandchildren Tina, Susan, Gary, Josh, Kasey, Amy and Auston; six great-grandchildren; brothers Mark (Sharon) Bierman of Battle Creek, Joel (Michele) Bierman of Battle Creek, Lyndon (Susan) Bierman of Battle Creek and Bryan (Dow) Bierman of Amarillo, Texas; along with numerous friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and a stepdaughter, Val Potter.
