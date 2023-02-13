Jay Stockwell

HARTINGTON — Jay E. Stockwell, 85, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.