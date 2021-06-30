Jay Shattuck

OMAHA — Services for Jay R. Shattuck, 83, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St., in Omaha. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to Thursday’s services at the church.
He died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Chapel of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
Born April 7, 1938, Jay R. Shattuck is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Shattuck; children Brad Shattuck (Chris), Courtney Blanchard-Allen (Terry), Brian Shattuck (Laureen); stepchildren Douglas Timperley and Jodi Jacobsmeier (Jason); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verner and Opal, and a sister, Linda Lee Shattuck.
Memorials will be directed by the family.
