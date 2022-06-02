BLAIR — Memorial services and inurnment for Jay L. Jensen, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date in Blair.
Jay Jensen died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1965-2022
Jay was born on Sept. 9, 1965, in Blair to Ronald and Susan (Viles) Jensen. Jay graduated from Wayne High School in 1983.
He worked at Goodyear in Norfolk for 15 years and he also worked at BD Pharmaceutical Systems in Columbus.
Jay enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and target shooting with his guns.
Survivors include his parents, Ronald and Susan Jensen of Omaha, and a brother, Robie, and spouse Annett Jensen of Spencer.
