DAVEY — A celebration of life for Jay D. Butterfield, 61, Garland, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Davey Community Center, 17810 N. Second St., in Davey.
Jay Butterfield died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
1961-2022
Jay David Butterfield was born on Nov. 8, 1961, in Norfolk to John and Darlene “Cookie” (Smith) Butterfield.
Family members include his spouse, Pam (Oliver) Butterfield of Garland; children Vanessa Butterfield of Raymond, Jason (Alicia) Butterfield of Kearney, Alyssa (Chris) Miller Tindall of Lincoln and Jessica (Brad Riemann) Miller of Chicago; mother Cookie Butterfield of Norfolk; sisters Christi (Marty) Griffith of Norfolk, Lori Butterfield of Omaha and Ann (Jason) Hardy of Columbus; mother-in-law Phyllis Oliver of Raymond; grandchildren Charlotte, Cooper, Lilyanna, Noah, Eva, Ansel and Amelia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jay was preceded in death by father John R. Butterfield and father-in-law Thomas R. Oliver Sr.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left online at metcalffuneralservices.com.