NORFOLK — Services for Jon J. Blevins, 57, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jeff Sours will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel.
He died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at an Omaha hospital.
Jon Jay Blevins was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Norfolk to Joe and Jean (Gowler). He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1982, where he was active in Legion baseball.
Jay began working at Henningsen Foods, where he worked his way to the plant manager position. He was a fair boss who understood the workers’ needs.
Jay married Christine Jones on April 25, 1987, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and the couple had two children. He loved to be in the boat, fishing and spending time outside.
Jay was also an outgoing animal lover, dogs being his favorite. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his new grandson.
He is survived by his spouse, Christine Blevins of Norfolk; his children, Matt (Nicole) Blevins of Norfolk and Jake Blevins of Norfolk; a sister, Jodi (Paul) Lindner of Wayne; his grandchildren, Taylor and Cameron Blevins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry; and a sister, Julie.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.