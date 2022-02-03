 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeast of O’Neill.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Word of Life with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

Jay Alder died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Michael Krysl

Michael Krysl

ATKINSON — Services for Michael Krysl, 63, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

LaVern Lehman

LaVern Lehman

STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Warren Creamer

Warren Creamer

WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Warren Creamer died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Heritage Of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Jane Witt

Jane Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances J. “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Witt died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Frances Witt

Frances Witt

NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.

Kathleen Pfeifer

Kathleen Pfeifer

HUMPHREY — Services for Kathleen Pfeifer, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Gary Weich

Gary Weich

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gary Weich died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Martin Thorberg

Martin Thorberg

NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…

Celeste Farlee

Celeste Farlee

NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Celeste Farlee died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara