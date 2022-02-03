O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeast of O’Neill.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Word of Life with a 6 p.m. prayer service.
Jay Alder died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.