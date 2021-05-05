You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jason VanOstberg

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Jason VanOstberg, 46, Breslau, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Tags

In other news

Luceil Conklin

Luceil Conklin

SPENCER — Services for Luceil Conklin, 88, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.

Gregory Goodman

Gregory Goodman

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Gregory P. “Bosco” Goodman, 72, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jason VanOstberg

Jason VanOstberg

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Jason VanOstberg, 46, Breslau, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Brian Bucklew will officiate.

Janice Jaeger

Janice Jaeger

WAYNE — Services for Janice M. Jaeger, 83, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Mary Ann Brandl

Mary Ann Brandl

COLERIDGE — Services for Mary Ann Brandl, 91, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Gary Brummond

Gary Brummond

WAYNE — Services for Gary Brummond, 79, 1000 Palms, Calif., formerly of Wayne, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Wayne Long

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will begin at 1 p.m. July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Leg…

Philip Kirby

Philip Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Philip L. Kirby, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Glendene Daberkow

Glendene Daberkow

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Glendene Daberkow, 86, North Platte, formerly of West Point, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara