TILDEN — Services for Jason J. Etgen, 50, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jason Etgen died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
BUTTE — Memorial services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate with burial at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
