Jason Etgen

TILDEN — Services for Jason J. Etgen, 50, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Jason Etgen died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Charles Real

NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Larry Hermsen

BUTTE — Memorial services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Dennis Heimes

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

