TILDEN — Services for Jason J. Etgen, 50, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Jason Etgen died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1971-2022
Jason Jerome Etgen, son of John and Jodene (Rautenberg) Etgen, was born Nov. 23, 1971, at Tilden Community Hospital. He graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in 1990 and served in the Army National Guard.
Jason worked at Vulcraft, Williams Wilbert Vault and Hiland Dairy. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed playing sports and being outdoors.
Jason was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Jason is survived by his parents, John and Jodene Etgen; daughter Paige Eckert of Norfolk; his sons, Ethan and Paxton Thomas of Florida; and his siblings, John (Amy) Etgen of Lincoln, Jenny (Zach) Uehling of Battle Creek and Jessie (Hank) Hartl of Tilden.