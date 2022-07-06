 Skip to main content
Jason Etgen

TILDEN — Services for Jason J. Etgen, 50, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate with burial in the Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Jason Etgen died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1971-2022

Jason Jerome Etgen, son of John and Jodene (Rautenberg) Etgen, was born Nov. 23, 1971, at Tilden Community Hospital. He graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in 1990 and served in the Army National Guard.

Jason worked at Vulcraft, Williams Wilbert Vault and Hiland Dairy. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed playing sports and being outdoors.

Jason was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Jason is survived by his parents, John and Jodene Etgen; daughter Paige Eckert of Norfolk; his sons, Ethan and Paxton Thomas of Florida; and his siblings, John (Amy) Etgen of Lincoln, Jenny (Zach) Uehling of Battle Creek and Jessie (Hank) Hartl of Tilden.

In other news

Delores Long

NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

James Boettcher

ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

John Kitchens

ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Patricia Yoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

