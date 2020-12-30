Jarold Dennis

BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Jarold Evan “Jerry” Dennis was born on Feb. 20, 1933, at his parents’ home in Tilden to Marjorie Rose (Pugh) Dennis and Gerald Leonard Dennis. When Jerry was 4 years old, his family moved from Tilden to Mitchell, where his dad took a teaching and coaching position. In 1937, Jerry’s father coached Mitchell High to an undefeated season and No. 1 ranking for the Class B Tiger football team with little Jerry as the team mascot.
Jerry’s family moved to Joliet, Ill., in 1942 during the war while his father worked in a munition’s factory. After the war, they moved to Naugatuck, Conn., where his father worked for the Naugatuck Chemical Corporation as a sales manager.
Later, they moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where Jerry attended Roxborough High School, and was president of the freshman class and lettered in football all four years.
Jerry was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he had the honor of taking a trip by ship to France, Belgium and Switzerland and back to Paris to take in the 6th Scout World Jamboree in 1947. To his surprise, when he got home, his parents had moved to a different neighborhood in which he did not have the address.
During the summers of his first three years of high school, Jerry worked at a youth camp in New Hampshire. He worked on a Pennsylvania State Highway sod and grading crew during his senior year.
Upon high school graduation from Roxborough High in 1951, Jerry returned to his birth state of Nebraska to further his education at Wayne State College. This was the same college his parents attended.
While at Wayne, Jerry was a standout running back on the Wayne State football team for four years. Here, he met the love of his life, Jan A. (Gibson) Dennis, in 1952.
Jerry was a senior at Wayne State and Jan was teaching at Pilger High School when they were married on Oct. 29, 1954, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. Their marriage and love endured, lasting through the birth of three children, Denise in December 1955, Jannelle in March 1959 and Jerald in August 1960.
Jerry and Jan were married for 62 years until the death of Jan in June 2017. Upon graduating from Wayne State in May 1955, Jerry and Jan moved to Bristow, where Jerry began working for his father-in-law, Launce W. Gibson, at the Nebraska State Bank in Bristow.
Jerry’s mentoring at the bank was cut short with the untimely death of Launce Gibson on Dec. 12, 1957. In 1960, Jerry and Jan purchased and moved to the Jake Wagner place just west of Bristow, where they improved the farmstead over the years and would live the rest of their lives.
In 1970, Jerry and Jan purchased control of the bank from Jan’s mother, Julia, and continued with the same sound banking policies that Jan’s parents instilled in the bank, dating back to 1924.
Throughout Jerry’s 65 years of living in Bristow, he continually worked for the good of the community in all ways with many community projects to enhance not just the present, but also the future of the Bristow and Lynch communities.
Jerry was involved in the tough consolidations of the school districts in the 1960s that ultimately resulted in four school districts in the county at the time. Jerry made many speeches and presentations during the struggle to build a new hospital in Lynch, so medical care would continue in the area.
Jerry worked toward and spearheaded the creation of the Niobrara Valley Development Corporation that funded the construction of the new Niobrara Valley Hospital in 1970, serving as its first president.
When a fire started in the Bristow Tavern, burning it down, along with the Bristow locker and grocery store in 1975, Jerry helped get both businesses financed in the construction of new buildings, helping to keep the main street occupied and the town of Bristow going.
Jerry also helped Dr. Shirley Claassen in getting financing and obtaining lots for her new medical clinic that she built in 1964. Jerry was a charter member of the Bristow Lions Club since 1955, helping in many community projects throughout the years.
Jerry and his family raised three of the 14 German Shepherd dogs for a Bristow Lions Club project for seeing-eye dogs, taking them to Leader Dog School for the Blind in Michigan.
Jerry served on the Lynch Public School Board and the Bristow School Board, serving as president for several years, continually working for a good faculty and a good school in all ways. He helped coach the Lynch football team for several years. He also served on the Trinity Lutheran Church board and the Tri-County Hospital board.
Jerry helped to organize the very successful Bristow Centennial Celebration in July 1995.
In Jerry’s free time, he enjoyed hunting geese and fishing with friends. He enjoyed many years of bowling on the Butte Livestock and Nebraska State Bank bowling teams at Imperial Lanes in Spencer and Eagle Lanes in Lynch. He also was an avid golfer and played church league softball. For several years, he owned a racehorse and was partners on another racehorse with Hank Fish and Norman Anderson, racing as far away as Arizona.
Jerry and Jan also took the family on many vacations over the years, visiting family in all parts of the country.
Jerry and Jan were always avid followers of the Lynch Eagle sports teams, and their three children and six grandchildren’s activities, rarely ever missing an event. Birthdays were always very important, celebrating with family for every individual’s birthday through the year.
Jerry retired from the Nebraska State Bank in 2019 after 64 years of employment, a majority of those years as president of the bank. After retirement, Jerry remained on the board of directors in both Bristow and Lynch banks.
Jerry passed away of natural causes on Dec. 27, 2020, at the Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch, at the age of 87 years, 10 months and eight days.
Survivors include his sister, Tamara and Roger Engel of Brooklyn, Conn.; children Denise and Paul Fisher of Bristow, Jannelle and Mauri Micanek of Lynch and Jerald and Julie Dennis of Bristow; and six grandchildren, Raechel Dennis of Osmond, Joe Micanek of Lynch, Lauren Dennis of Omaha, Jabe and Marisa Fisher of Lynch, Marissa Dennis of Omaha and Hannah Dennis of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Jan; his parents, Gerald and Marjorie Dennis; an infant brother-in-law, Ralph Gibson; and his parents-in-law, Launce and Julia Gibson.