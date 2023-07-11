O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Jarod Bromwich died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk as the result of a car accident.
1986-2023
Jarod Daniel Bromwich was born on May 9, 1986, in O’Neill to Willis and Chrystal (Gartner) Bromwich. He graduated from Chambers High School in 2005. While in high school, he excelled at sports, especially football, and making people laugh.
After graduation, he worked several jobs around the area. Jarod had many talents. He was the hardest worker and enjoyed working on the family farm. Jarod truly was a jack-of-all-trades. He painted, did construction and mechanic work, and operated heavy machinery. When Jarod had his mind set on something, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.
From a young age, Jarod enjoyed fishing with his dad (and sometimes sisters) on the weekends. This became a passion of his that he later shared with his baby brother. He also loved restoring and driving his Mustang. He loved Jesus, the Denver Broncos and fiercely loved his family.
If you were a friend of Jarod’s, you were family. He had an extra special place in his heart for his niece and nephews. When Jarod wasn’t working, spending time with friends or family, he devoted his free time to his cats, (his “bros”) JoJo and Junior.
Jarod was fearless, and that is how he lived and loved. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, generous heart and beautiful smile.
Jarod is survived by his mother, Chrystal (Doug) Gartner-Curtis of Atkinson; siblings Ashley (Ryan) Bromwich of Seattle, Wash., Natasha (Jordan) Johnson of Kearney, Ceara (Sam) Curtis of Lincoln and Levi Curtis of Atkinson; stepfather Kevin Curtis of Amarillo, Texas; additional siblings, Michael (Krystal) Curtis of Norfolk, Kody (Sloan) Curtis of Kansas City, Kan., and Chelsea Curtis of Orchard; grandparents Roxanne Gartner of Chambers, Robert Gartner of Chambers and Darrel Bromwich of Grand Island; niece and nephews Baylie Bromwich, Brydan Johnson and Tallen Johnson; aunts and uncles Robby (Andrea) Gartner of Chambers, Bob Bromwich of Grand Island, Rodney (Kim) Bromwich of Garland, Kim (Mark) Henning of Garland, Stacy (Matt) Foster of Connecticut, Letta (Denny) Earll of O’Neill and Wayland Kuhnel of Lincoln; great-aunts and great-uncles Jo Haffield, Virg Kingsbury and Butch (Sharon) Nebola; and many cousins and beloved friends.
Jarod was preceded in death by his father, Willis Bromwich in 1998; grandparents Don and Helen Hoffman; and great-aunt Fran Lake.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.