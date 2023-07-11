 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jarod Bromwich

Jarod Bromwich

O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Jarod Bromwich died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk as the result of a car accident.

1986-2023

Jarod Daniel Bromwich was born on May 9, 1986, in O’Neill to Willis and Chrystal (Gartner) Bromwich. He graduated from Chambers High School in 2005. While in high school, he excelled at sports, especially football, and making people laugh.

After graduation, he worked several jobs around the area. Jarod had many talents. He was the hardest worker and enjoyed working on the family farm. Jarod truly was a jack-of-all-trades. He painted, did construction and mechanic work, and operated heavy machinery. When Jarod had his mind set on something, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.

From a young age, Jarod enjoyed fishing with his dad (and sometimes sisters) on the weekends. This became a passion of his that he later shared with his baby brother. He also loved restoring and driving his Mustang. He loved Jesus, the Denver Broncos and fiercely loved his family.

If you were a friend of Jarod’s, you were family. He had an extra special place in his heart for his niece and nephews. When Jarod wasn’t working, spending time with friends or family, he devoted his free time to his cats, (his “bros”) JoJo and Junior.

Jarod was fearless, and that is how he lived and loved. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh, generous heart and beautiful smile.

Jarod is survived by his mother, Chrystal (Doug) Gartner-Curtis of Atkinson; siblings Ashley (Ryan) Bromwich of Seattle, Wash., Natasha (Jordan) Johnson of Kearney, Ceara (Sam) Curtis of Lincoln and Levi Curtis of Atkinson; stepfather Kevin Curtis of Amarillo, Texas; additional siblings, Michael (Krystal) Curtis of Norfolk, Kody (Sloan) Curtis of Kansas City, Kan., and Chelsea Curtis of Orchard; grandparents Roxanne Gartner of Chambers, Robert Gartner of Chambers and Darrel Bromwich of Grand Island; niece and nephews Baylie Bromwich, Brydan Johnson and Tallen Johnson; aunts and uncles Robby (Andrea) Gartner of Chambers, Bob Bromwich of Grand Island, Rodney (Kim) Bromwich of Garland, Kim (Mark) Henning of Garland, Stacy (Matt) Foster of Connecticut, Letta (Denny) Earll of O’Neill and Wayland Kuhnel of Lincoln; great-aunts and great-uncles Jo Haffield, Virg Kingsbury and Butch (Sharon) Nebola; and many cousins and beloved friends.

Jarod was preceded in death by his father, Willis Bromwich in 1998; grandparents Don and Helen Hoffman; and great-aunt Fran Lake.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Francisco Sanchez Marino

Francisco Sanchez Marino

NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez Marino, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Mexico.

Alice Gugliotta

Alice Gugliotta

Services for Alice J. (Stevens) Gugliotta, 88, Lanham, Md., formerly of Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 11, at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church in Lanham. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

Richard Adams

Richard Adams

 Richard R. Adams, 86, Florence, Ind., died Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, Ky.

Janice Hallvin

Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Hallvin died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Clarence Volker

Clarence Volker

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.

Kenneth Palmer

Kenneth Palmer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl Phipps

Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Clarence Volker

Clarence Volker

STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Larry Sanger

Larry Sanger

BASSETT — Larry L. Sanger, 83, Bassett, formerly of Valentine, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara