Jannette Gustman

YANKTON — Jannette K. Gustman, 75, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Plainview, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart-Majestic Bluffs surrendering to an aggressive illness with ALS. Her wishes were to donate to science and research. A memorial ceremony will be at a later date.
1947-2022
Jannette was born in Sioux City on July 22, 1947, to William and Lilly(Jessip) Boland. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City in 1966 and married Fred Gustman on Nov. 30, 1968. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Plainview to farm in 1973.
Jannette had many job titles over the years while being a loving mother. Her jobs varied, all while most importantly being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was never afraid of work and was a “Jack of all Trades.” She worked on the farm, as interior painter, a florist and greenery worker, a bartender, a tax assistant and was in furniture sales in Norfolk. She finally spent the last 13 years as a USDA beef inspector in Omaha before retiring in 2018 and moving from Plainview to Yankton.
They were members of the Plainview Lutheran church until moving to Yankton.
She is survived by her spouse, Fred Gustman; daughter Angie Gustman of Yankton; son Justin Gustman and Beth Pokorny of Cottonwood, Minn.; and granddaughter Heidi and Lamine Doumbia; great-granddaughter Ivy Doumbia of Omaha; her youngest sister, Kathy and Dale Nordaune of Cambridge, Minn., and next older sister, Judy and Bob Trippel of Minneapolis, Minn., and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don Boland of Los Angeles, Dick, and Edward Boland of Sioux City; sisters Geraldine Boland of Sioux City, Norma Colbough of Minneapolis, Colleen Johnson of Braham, Minn.; and half brother and sister William and Bonnie Carpenter.
