Jannette Gustman

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and Monona County in Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

YANKTON — Jannette K. Gustman, 75, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Plainview, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart-Majestic Bluffs surrendering to an aggressive illness with ALS. Her wishes were to donate to science and research. A memorial ceremony will be at a later date.

1947-2022

Jannette was born in Sioux City on July 22, 1947, to William and Lilly(Jessip) Boland. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City in 1966 and married Fred Gustman on Nov. 30, 1968. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Plainview to farm in 1973.

Jannette had many job titles over the years while being a loving mother. Her jobs varied, all while most importantly being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was never afraid of work and was a “Jack of all Trades.” She worked on the farm, as interior painter, a florist and greenery worker, a bartender, a tax assistant and was in furniture sales in Norfolk. She finally spent the last 13 years as a USDA beef inspector in Omaha before retiring in 2018 and moving from Plainview to Yankton.

They were members of the Plainview Lutheran church until moving to Yankton.

She is survived by her spouse, Fred Gustman; daughter Angie Gustman of Yankton; son Justin Gustman and Beth Pokorny of Cottonwood, Minn.; and granddaughter Heidi and Lamine Doumbia; great-granddaughter Ivy Doumbia of Omaha; her youngest sister, Kathy and Dale Nordaune of Cambridge, Minn., and next older sister, Judy and Bob Trippel of Minneapolis, Minn., and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don Boland of Los Angeles, Dick, and Edward Boland of Sioux City; sisters Geraldine Boland of Sioux City, Norma Colbough of Minneapolis, Colleen Johnson of Braham, Minn.; and half brother and sister William and Bonnie Carpenter.

Condolences may be sent online to www.goglinfh.com.

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Vernon Loberg died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

TILDEN — Graveside services for Lyndie Wadsworth, 70, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…

COLERIDGE — Services for Ruby L. Hansen, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist officiated. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard …

LINCOLN — Services for Ivan L. Biggs, 84, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont St., in Lincoln.

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

BASSETT — Memorial services for Eileen M. Haugen, 94, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Eileen Haugen died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

