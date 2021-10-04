You have permission to edit this article.
Janis Swanson

PENDER — Services for Janis K. (Hall) Swanson, 79, Pender, were Monday morning at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Visitation was Sunday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

 1941-2021

Janis Kay (Hall) Swanson passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Janis was born on Dec. 30, 1941, to Kennard and Irma (Wollschlager) Hall in Norfolk. She was baptized and confirmed in Hoskins. After graduation, Janis attended Wayne State College and received her teaching certificate.

On Aug. 19, 1962, Janis married Harold Swanson in Hoskins.

Janis enjoyed spending time gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also spent time volunteering at Main Street Thriftique, attending church regularly and playing cards. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed every minute she had with them.

Janis is survived by her sons, Timothy (Karen) Swanson of Thurston and Jeffrey (Liesa) Swanson of Omaha; a daughter, Marcie Swanson of Omaha; sisters Charlene Gunter of Norfolk and Judith Buss of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Bode, Kevin Swanson, Taylor (Matt) Brady and Brooke Swanson; and six great-grandchildren.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Harold Swanson; and a sister, Margaret Kiepke.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

