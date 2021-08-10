Janis Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Janis J. Lingenfelter, 95, Plainview, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Plainview, followed by an Eastern Star service.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is handling arrangements.
1925-2021
Janis J. Lingenfelter entered eternal rest on Aug. 8, 2021, with her three children at her side.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Wausa, to Dr. Rudolph (R.E.) and Ruth Johnson. After graduating high school in Wausa, she attended a year of college in Norfolk. She then returned to Wausa, where she was a telephone operator for four years.
When she was not busy at work, she embroidered tea towels and had 48 sets when she married Warren G. Lingenfelter of Plainview. They married Dec. 11, 1949, and had over 62 years of marriage at his passing in 2012.
Janis and Warren had four children, Kim, the oldest son, died in an accident in November 1986. Lyle continues to farm on the family homestead. Jane is a retired registered nurse and lives in San Antonio, Texas. Ron manages Norfolk Transmission and Muffler that was started by his brother, Kim, in 1973.
Along with becoming a busy farmer’s spouse, Janis acquired many skills. Amongst them was raising, butchering and selling hundred of chickens and picking and selling endless bushels of sweet corn. Over the years, she gained a reputation as a very skilled poet. She started writing poetry at the age of 8 with some of those shared in a book she began. She has written countless number of poems for family, friends and acquaintances that her children enjoyed reading to her in her final days.
Janis was also a prolific knitter, crocheter, crafter and quilter. Her many talents were endless. She continued her knitting and crocheting up until the last couple of weeks of her death at the Plainview Manor and Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
Janis was a member of the Klick and Klatter Club, Plainview Punsters, a local clown group, Tops of Brunswick, Plainview Woman’s Club, Spindrift Poetry of Norfolk, the Nebraska Chaparral Poets and was a member of Eastern Star and was recognized as a 75-year member in 2020.
Janis was preceded in death by her son, Kim, (survived by spouse Deb of Omaha) and spouse Warren. She is survived by her three children, Lyle and spouse Dianne of Plainview, Jane and spouse John Shafer of San Antonio, Texas, and Ron and spouse Bette of Norfolk. She also is survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.