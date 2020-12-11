Janice Tift

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Janice I. Tift, 82, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery. The Rev. Becky Beckman will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Health measures will be followed and masks are requested at both the visitation and graveside service.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.