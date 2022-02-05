NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
Janice Teadtke died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.
1938-2022
Janice Lee Teadtke was born on April 15, 1938, to Adolf and Helen (Vokner) Tichy. She was born and raised on a farm four miles south of Niobrara and was baptized and confirmed in the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Janice attended rural school District 6 through the eighth grade and graduated with the class of 1956 from Niobrara Public School. She continued her education during the 1956-1957 school term at Wayne State College, studying business.
On Oct. 15, 1957, Janice married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Kenneth Teadtke. They were blessed with a son, Steven Ray, and a daughter, Gayle Lee.
Janice was very proud of her working career outside of the home. She worked as the Niobrara Public School library aide for six years, legal secretary for 13 years, and Knox County vehicle title clerk for 18 years. Her most cherished job, though, was being a stay-at-home mother to Steve and Gayle. Janice was also the proud co-owner and working partner with her late husband, Kenneth, of K&J Construction from 1980 through 2000.
Janice was a member of Western Fraternal Life Association and American Legion Auxiliary. She had a love and passion for music and greatly enjoyed being a part of the Verdigre and Bon Homme Community Chorus.
Janice’s greatest joys in life included her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was always taking pictures, sharing detailed memories, and attending as many family events as possible. She was the most caring and considerate person. Janice was a deep-thinker and spent a lot of time reminiscing.
Her fun-loving personality will never be forgotten. She was never afraid to strike up a conversation with anyone. Janice had a deep affection for her pets through the years including Kenny’s beloved dog, Bear, their pot-bellied pig, Trouble, and her cats, Ruby and Tom.
Janice is survived by her children, Steven (Delores) Teadtke of Niobrara, and Gayle (Eldon) Jones of Torrington, Wyo.; grandchildren, Trevor (Diane) Teadtke of Niobrara, Jennifer (Jeff) Bauer of Niobrara, and Ellison (Jeremy) Fuchtman of Winnetoon; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Reid, and Kase Teadtke and Faith, Ty, and Everly Fuchtman; and step-grandchildren, Angelina and Westin Bauer.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Ann Wamberg; and niece, Cheryl Wamberg.