NIOBRARA — Services for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Janice Teadtke died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
In other news
ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.
LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. James Linn died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Andrew E. Clausen, 12, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Buckley Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Bryan L. “Dink” Denklau, 64, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bryan Denklau died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.
WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date due to an abundance of caution with COVID.
Private services for Norman Ray Miller, 80, Norfolk will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill., where he was confirmed as a child. Inurnment will be held at that time at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington, near the former family homestead.