Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Janice Teadtke

NIOBRARA — Services for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Janice Teadtke died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

Darrell Jochum

ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.

James Linn

LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. James Linn died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Andrew Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Andrew E. Clausen, 12, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Ruby Belzer

O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Buckley Hamilton

HARTINGTON — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Buckley Hamilton died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Bryan Denklau

WAYNE — Services for Bryan L. “Dink” Denklau, 64, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bryan Denklau died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.

Warren Creamer

WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Jane Reuss

NORFOLK — Services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at a later date due to an abundance of caution with COVID.

Norman Miller

Private services for Norman Ray Miller, 80, Norfolk will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill., where he was confirmed as a child. Inurnment will be held at that time at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington, near the former family homestead.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

