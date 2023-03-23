NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Schulz, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Janice Schulz died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1940-2023
Janice was born on March 11, 1940, in Bloomfield to Harvey and Mae (Udy) Doerr. She attended rural district country school, First Trinity Lutheran School, then graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1958.
After high school, Janice worked at the creamery in Bloomfield and that’s where she met Frank. Janice married Ernest “Frank” Schulz on April 12, 1959, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. After marriage, the family lived in Bloomfield until moving to Norfolk in 1967.
Janice worked at Dale Electronics, Bomgaars, Alco and Target. She also did some home interior work. Janice enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, taking care of her home, her flowers, collecting angels and owls and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Janice was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk and its ladies aid. She was involved in church activities, Cub Scouts and 4-H for rabbits and gardening.
Survivors include spouse Frank Schulz of Norfolk; her children, Stephen Schulz of Bloomfield, Joan (Nelson) Struewe of Kansas City, Mo., Patricia (David) Dreger of Pilger, Shelly Kraft of Brunswick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings Joyce Zimmerman of Salina, Kan., Ronald (Faith) Doerr of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Sherry Vanness of Papillion and Laurie Magdefrau of Norfolk.
Janice was preceded in death by son Gale Schulz; parents Harvey and Mae; and infant twin sister Jean.
Organist will be Terri J. Hankins. Casketbearers will be Seth Lampert, Ira Lampert, Nathan Struewe, Collin Dreger, David Dreger, Nelson Struewe, Clinton Schulz, Kyle Schulz and Travis Coover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.