 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janice Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Schulz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Janice Schulz died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Geraldine Volsicka

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Marcus Baber

Marcus Baber

NORFOLK — Services for Marcus K. Baber, 57, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Fleener will officiate with burial in Allbery Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Matthew Hynes

Matthew Hynes

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Matthew Hynes, 84, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military honors by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Alaire Anderson

Alaire Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Janice Schulz

Janice Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Schulz, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Janice Schulz died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Marietta Linn

Marietta Linn

LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Geraldine Volsicka

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Johnnie Luschen

Johnnie Luschen

WAYNE — Graveside services for Herman “Johnnie” Luschen, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Geraldine Bruhn

Geraldine Bruhn

NORFOLK — Services for Geraldine Bruhn, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Geraldine Bruhn died Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara