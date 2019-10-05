Janice Preister

MADISON — Memorial services for Janice E. Preister, 75, rural Madison, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Calvary Community Church in Madison. The Rev. Craig Mahoney will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident on Highway 32.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1944-2019
Jan was born in Onawa Iowa, on Sept. 7, 1944, to Ronald and Margery (Shephardson) Roby. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1961. Jan worked for IBP of Sioux City before moving to Madison.
On March 9, 1979, Jan married Kenneth E. Preister. They made their home in Madison before moving to the family farm, where she operated her daycare center. Later, Jan was employed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department before working at the Madison Juvenile Detention Center for 15 years. She retired at the age of 66, however, she worked part time for four more years.
Jan enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She was an avid reader. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. Her faith has always been a very important part of her life.
She is survived by her spouse, Kenny; her children, Jo Herfel, Ginny Barcus, Jeremy (Shari) Preister and Jessica (Mike) Quady; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, three sisters and a great-granddaughter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.