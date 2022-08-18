NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Janice Nicholas died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1929-2022
Janice A. Nicholas was born in Norfolk on Dec. 12, 1929, to Alvin and Lillie (Weich) Brandenburg. She attended Christ Lutheran Parochial School and Norfolk Senior High School.
Janice married William “Bill” Nicholas on Feb. 16, 1947, in Norfolk.
Janice is survived by her son, Gregory Lee Nicholas and spouse Sharon of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; daughter Jan Brown of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lillie Mae Eckert of Zumbrota, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bill; a sister, Nadine Petersen; and a brother, Donald Brandenburg.